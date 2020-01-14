He’s not the only celebrity to have attacked the social media giant, Sacha Baron Cohen took aim last year. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/14/star-wars-actor-mark-hamill-quits-facebook-over-political-adverts-thecube

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live