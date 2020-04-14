State governors rally to reassert power over Trump on lockdowns

New York and California are among many states to have put residents under mandatory confinement orders, succeeding in flattening the curve of infections. Now, two groups of governors on both the East and West coasts have formed multi-state committees to decide when life should return to normal.

President Trump, who’s pushing for businesses to reopen by May first, issued a threat to governors who defy him, claiming that they would pay a political price in upcoming elections. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would take the president to court if he pushed to reopen businesses in his state too soon.

