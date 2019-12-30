-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
State of Palestine: Abbas excludes holding elections without Palestinians voting in East Jerusalem
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestine could not hold elections unless Israel officially approved and guaranteed people could also vote “in the heart of Jerusalem”, during a press conference in East Jerusalem on Sunday.
“We asked this question for all people who pressed us and no one can give a guarantee, and we do not accept guarantees in the air if we do not obtain official approval that we should hold these elections in the heart of Jerusalem. To the people of Jerusalem, I tell you frankly, we cannot hold elections,” said Abbas.
The Palestinian President added his country went to the International Criminal Court where “within less than three months” proceedings will start, saying: “Those who assaulted us, we will hold them accountable.”
Hamas agreed to President Abbas’ request to hold parliamentary elections first, before the presidential elections in November.
The last Palestinian parliamentary elections were held in 2006, which were won by Hamas, while the last presidential elections were held in 2005, which resulted in the victory of incumbent President Mahmoud Abbas.
Video ID: 20191230-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191230-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly