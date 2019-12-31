-
State of Palestine: Abbas lights torch to celebrate Fatah movement”s 55th anniversary
Palestinian President Abbas celebrated the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Fatah movement and Palestinian revolution at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah on Tuesday.
Footage shows President Abbas arriving, greeting attendees and lighting the torch before giving a speech. He commended the “revolution that started 55 years ago continues today and will continue until victory is achieved.”
The event, which takes place annually, included guests like the Executive Committees of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Fatah Central Committee, Revolutionary Council members and various political factions’ representatives.
The Fatah movement was founded in 1956 by Yasser Arafat and battled against Israel to lead to the enabling of a two-state solution.
