State of Palestine: Al-Aqsa Martyrs” Brigades mark Fatah movement”s 55th anniversary

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades held a massive military parade celebrating the 55th anniversary of Fatah movement in Gaza city on Sunday.

The masked militants were seen riding on various vehicles as they participated in the march, along with cavalry and infantry divisions.

The Spokesperson of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Nidal Al-Amoudi Division Abu Ahmed, addressing the militants from the stage, stressed “It is time for the Fatah movement to regain its glory,” adding that the leaders of the movement should “stop succumbing and surrendering to Israel.”

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades is a coalition of Palestinian armed groups based in the West Bank, which have been branded a terrorist organisation by Israel, the European Union, The United States, Canada, New Zealand and Japan.

