State of Palestine: Banksy artwork depicts nativity scene under West Bank wall
Mysterious and internationally-renowned street artist Banksy unveiled a dark nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus with a different approach, as shown in footage from Sunday at Bethlehem’s The Walled-Off Hotel.
Dubbed “Scar of Bethlehem,” the artwork shows Mary and Joseph with Baby Jesus at a manger in front of a concrete wall representing Israel’s separation barrier. On the wall, a hole in the shape of a star opposes the English-written words “Love” and “Peace” at the bottom.
General Manager of The Walled Off Hotel Wisam Salsaa said Banksy’s artwork is a way to highlight the current political situation in Bethlehem.
“Banksy is emphasizing the situation in Palestine to remind the world that Bethlehem, where Christmas has started, is not celebrating Christmas like the rest of the world. There is something wrong happening in here, something is drowning the happiness of Christmas, and probably drowning the future of this region,” he said.
