State of Palestine: Bethlehem residents sing and dance on rooftops amid coronavirus curfew

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Note: Music in the file may be subject to copyright.

Residents of Bethlehem were singing and dancing from their rooftops and balconies on Sunday night in defiance of the coronavirus outbreak which has prompted curfews and quarantines across the state.

The children at the Aida camp in the West Bank can be seen organising the music. The loudspeakers started blasting Arabic tunes at 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) and the effectiveness of the initiative is highlighted in the footage as numerous locals immediately take to their rooftops to join in.

The state of Palestine is currently reporting 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first reported cases in Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Note: Music in the file may be subject to copyright.

Video ID: 20200323-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly