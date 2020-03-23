-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
State of Palestine: Bethlehem residents sing and dance on rooftops amid coronavirus curfew
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Note: Music in the file may be subject to copyright.
Residents of Bethlehem were singing and dancing from their rooftops and balconies on Sunday night in defiance of the coronavirus outbreak which has prompted curfews and quarantines across the state.
The children at the Aida camp in the West Bank can be seen organising the music. The loudspeakers started blasting Arabic tunes at 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) and the effectiveness of the initiative is highlighted in the footage as numerous locals immediately take to their rooftops to join in.
The state of Palestine is currently reporting 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first reported cases in Gaza Strip on Sunday.
Note: Music in the file may be subject to copyright.
Video ID: 20200323-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly