State of Palestine: Cakes promoting mask-wearing spread coronavirus prevention awareness in Gaza
Cakes portraying the faces of children wearing surgical masks are being made at a bakery in the Gaza Strip in a bid to spread awareness about coronavirus prevention measures.
Footage filmed in the Palestinian city of Khan Yunis on Thursday shows scores of cakes displaying children’s faces covered in icing-sugar painted masks, as customers pay a visit to the bakery to get their hands on the product.
Director of Qasr Al Nada Sweets Company, Iyad Abu Zarqa, explained that after the spread of use of surgical masks in Gaza to tackle the transmission of the virus, he came up with the idea of painting one on a cake to “simulate the current situation in which we live.”
“I had the courage to download pictures on social media, and I downloaded other pictures for the templates and on the third day I made 10, 20 and 30 cakes. I became encouraged daily, and after a few days I could not meet the requests of customers and citizens due to the large demand for it,” said Iyad Abu Zarqa.
According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, 160 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday have been reported in Gaza and the West Bank combined.
