State of Palestine: Christians commemorate Jesus’s baptism in Jordan River
Thousands attended the Epiphany Feast Day in Qasr al-Yahud, the alleged site of Jesus Christ’s baptism in the West Bank’s Jordan River Valley, on Sunday.
A mass baptism and a mass were held on the Jordan River’s shores, in commemoration of Jesus’s baptism. Israeli army soldiers can be seen deployed on the site.
“Today we came on the anniversary of the baptism of our Lord Jesus, peace be upon him, a memory dear to us every year. We come to this river here to establish this prayer and we hope that peace will prevail,” faithful Cade Bourse said.
Video ID: 20200113-001
