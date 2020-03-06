-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
State of Palestine: Church of the Nativity closes as Coronavirus precaution
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem has been closed on Thursday amid fears of the coronavirus spreading.
“Thousands of visitors came in the morning from different regions of the world to the Church of the Nativity,” said Father Issa Saljea, Priest of the Orthodox Parish in the Church of the Nativity, as he added that the Church would be cleaned “for preventive action.”
Footage showed several dozen visitors, with some wearing masks, visiting the Church before the door was closed. Palestinian authorities also moved to ban tourists from West Bank hotels as seven cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Palestinian territories. The Church closure and hotel ban are expected to last for 14 days, according to local reports.
Some mosques have also been closed in a bid to contain the outbreak.
“Even [if] it will cost us money, because it’s tourism season, the situation [coronavirus outbreak] needs to be taken care of,” said one resident, who supports the ban, despite the expected economic implications.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 97,500 people worldwide have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,300 people have died.
Video ID: 20200305-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200305-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly