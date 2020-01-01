-
State of Palestine: Fatah supporters hold large anniversary rally in Gaza City
Thousands of Fatah movement supporters held a rally in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday to mark the organisation’s 55th anniversary.
Many waved the yellow flags of Fatah while holding images of its founder Yasser Arafat and of current party chairman, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, is based in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Video ID: 20200101-042
