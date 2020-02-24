-
State of Palestine: Footage shows aftermath of Israeli airstrikes near Khan Younis
Footage from Monday shows debris and rubble left in the wake of Israeli airstrikes near Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.
The airstrikes, which took place on Sunday night, allegedly sought to attack what the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) named as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) “terror” targets. The IDF was also responsible for several Islamic Jihad militant deaths in Syria during the weekend, as tensions rose following the death of a Palestinian youth who was killed by Israeli forces near a barbed fence in the south of Gaza.
The PIJ allege the IDF “abused” his body, while the IDF insist that he had been killed whilst trying to plant explosives at the border.
Four people were reportedly wounded in the airstrikes in Gaza, while PIJ’s armed forces confirmed that two of their members were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Damascus.
