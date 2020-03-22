-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
State of Palestine: Gazans adapt to coronavirus lockdown as first cases confirmed in Strip
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Gazans continued to adapt to a new way of life under coronavirus lockdown as the first two cases in the densely-populated area have been confirmed by Palestinian health officials on Sunday.
Footage filmed in Gaza City shows workers in hazmat suits disinfecting public buildings as well as small food outlets serving customers through plastic barriers to help protect against the coronavirus. Near-empty streets with just a few cars on the roads can also be seen in the video.
Schools and public markets have all been shut over the past two weeks to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.
Earlier on Sunday, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip Dr Yousef Abu Reesh confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Gaza Strip. The two cases were both males in stable condition, aged 30 and 40 and had recently returned from Pakistan.
In such a densely populated area where unemployment is at 52 percent and poverty levels are at 50 percent, some experts fear that an outbreak in the enclave could have the potential to be as bad as what we have seen occurring on cruise ships.
The two new cases confirmed on Sunday bring Palestine’s total confirmed cases to 55, with no deaths reported thus far.
Video ID: 20200322-021
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200322-021
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly