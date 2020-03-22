State of Palestine: Gazans adapt to coronavirus lockdown as first cases confirmed in Strip

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Gazans continued to adapt to a new way of life under coronavirus lockdown as the first two cases in the densely-populated area have been confirmed by Palestinian health officials on Sunday.

Footage filmed in Gaza City shows workers in hazmat suits disinfecting public buildings as well as small food outlets serving customers through plastic barriers to help protect against the coronavirus. Near-empty streets with just a few cars on the roads can also be seen in the video.

Schools and public markets have all been shut over the past two weeks to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Earlier on Sunday, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip Dr Yousef Abu Reesh confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Gaza Strip. The two cases were both males in stable condition, aged 30 and 40 and had recently returned from Pakistan.

In such a densely populated area where unemployment is at 52 percent and poverty levels are at 50 percent, some experts fear that an outbreak in the enclave could have the potential to be as bad as what we have seen occurring on cruise ships.

The two new cases confirmed on Sunday bring Palestine’s total confirmed cases to 55, with no deaths reported thus far.

