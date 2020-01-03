State of Palestine: Hamas responds after Israel bans East Jerusalem from elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Hamas movement mobilised hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza City on Friday after Israel banned the population of East Jerusalem from participating in long-awaited Palestinian elections.

A large majority of East Jerusalem Palestinians also do not have possess the right to vote in Israeli elections as they are not citizens, but rather permanent residents on Israel-controlled territory.

Earlier, Israeli officials confirmed they decided not to proceed with the Palestinian Authority’s request to hold elections for its parliament in East Jerusalem.

Senior figures within Hamas were present at the march.

A group of activists was seen burning a banner depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, following the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force leader Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Hamas leader Ismail Radwan called the incident a “heinous crime” and insisted it would have not affect on the “resistance” to occupation, a reference to Israeli support for US airstrikes.

