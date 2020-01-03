-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
State of Palestine: Hamas responds after Israel bans East Jerusalem from elections
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Hamas movement mobilised hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza City on Friday after Israel banned the population of East Jerusalem from participating in long-awaited Palestinian elections.
A large majority of East Jerusalem Palestinians also do not have possess the right to vote in Israeli elections as they are not citizens, but rather permanent residents on Israel-controlled territory.
Earlier, Israeli officials confirmed they decided not to proceed with the Palestinian Authority’s request to hold elections for its parliament in East Jerusalem.
Senior figures within Hamas were present at the march.
A group of activists was seen burning a banner depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, following the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force leader Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
Hamas leader Ismail Radwan called the incident a “heinous crime” and insisted it would have not affect on the “resistance” to occupation, a reference to Israeli support for US airstrikes.
Video ID: 20200103-035
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-035
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly