State of Palestine: Hebron on lockdown after more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Hebron, West Bank on Monday afternoon, after authorities announced lockdown measures for the city on Sunday.

Police were seen patrolling empty streets and checking the temperatures of those few that ventured out of their homes with their cars.

Residents are no longer allowed to enter or leave the city and may only leave their homes for a limited time to go grocery shopping. Shops will remain open for four hours each day and no more than five people may enter at once.

The State of Palestine is currently reporting 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in one death from the disease thus far.

