State of Palestine: Holy Fire arrives in Bethlehem without crowds amid COVID-19 restrictions
The Holy Fire was received by members of Bethlehem’s Orthodox Christian community in the city on Saturday, as this years ceremony unfolded without the usual crowds of worshippers and pilgrims due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Footage shows the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Bethlehem, Bishop Theophylactos, receiving a candle lit from the Holy Fire from Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, with the ceremony attended by just a handful of clergymen and city officials, rather than the usual thousands of worshippers.
“The prayers are limited to liturgies and celebrations of Jesus’s resurrection on this holy day,” said priest Essa Thlgya, who added that “The prayers will be held as usual but without the congregation and the believers, which is the sad thing, as the Church [exists only when] its members exist and are present.”
Worshippers pray and light torches and candles from a flame they believe to be miraculously lit in the church in Jerusalem, with the Holy Flame then being carried to other cities and other countries with large Orthodox communities.
