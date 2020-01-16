State of Palestine: Israeli airstrike hits Gaza following rocket attack from Strip

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israel carried out airstrikes against what it alleged were Hamas strongholds in Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The airstrike reportedly came after four rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza Strip; two of the projectiles were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system.

No causalities were reported in the aftermath of the attacks.

