State of Palestine: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza injure 2 children, damage houses

Two children were wounded in an Israeli airstrike east of Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza strip on Friday, also resulting in damage of at least one residential house.

The residents of the house could be seen clearing up the rubble on Saturday, removing bricks and damaged roof tiles.

Mahmoud Hussein, one of the residents of the house that suffered damage, said, “I was sitting inside the house, and suddenly a plane hit with a first missile, and the house was evacuated. It caused fear. And shortly afterwards, a second missile hit and the house was completely evacuated,” he said.

“Shortly afterwards, a third missile hit, and it caused a lot of damage, as you can see, the wall and windows were destroyed. The bombardment was close to the house, and two children were wounded in the bombing,” he added.

On Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a number of airstrikes on suspected Hamas sites in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes come after Palestinian activists launched balloons and kites over Israeli settlements, carrying explosives. According to reports, fires, caused by the balloons, have resulted in damage to farmland.

On Monday, Israel closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing in response to the balloons.

