-
Ivory Coast unrest: President accused of violating constitution - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus update: The latest COVID-19 news from around the world | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s economy: Plundered by politics and banking elites | Counting the Cost - 10 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands takes to streets of Grodno in unsanctioned rally to protest election results - 10 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza injure 2 children, damage houses - 10 hours ago
-
Lebanon aftermath: Iran’s Zarif criticises western response - 10 hours ago
-
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests - 10 hours ago
-
UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo - 10 hours ago
-
US says it seized 4 Iranian fuel shipments headed for Venezuela - 10 hours ago
-
Colombia economic slump: Fears 20 years of gains could be erased - 10 hours ago
State of Palestine: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza injure 2 children, damage houses
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Two children were wounded in an Israeli airstrike east of Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza strip on Friday, also resulting in damage of at least one residential house.
The residents of the house could be seen clearing up the rubble on Saturday, removing bricks and damaged roof tiles.
Mahmoud Hussein, one of the residents of the house that suffered damage, said, “I was sitting inside the house, and suddenly a plane hit with a first missile, and the house was evacuated. It caused fear. And shortly afterwards, a second missile hit and the house was completely evacuated,” he said.
“Shortly afterwards, a third missile hit, and it caused a lot of damage, as you can see, the wall and windows were destroyed. The bombardment was close to the house, and two children were wounded in the bombing,” he added.
On Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a number of airstrikes on suspected Hamas sites in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.
The airstrikes come after Palestinian activists launched balloons and kites over Israeli settlements, carrying explosives. According to reports, fires, caused by the balloons, have resulted in damage to farmland.
On Monday, Israel closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing in response to the balloons.
SOT, Mahmoud Hussein, Resident of damaged house (Arabic): “I was sitting inside the house, and suddenly a plane hit with a first missile, and the house was evacuated. It caused fear. And shortly afterwards, a second missile hit and the house was completely evacuated. Shortly afterwards, a third missile hit, and it caused a lot of damage, as you can see, the wall and windows were destroyed. The bombardment was close to the house, and two children were wounded in the bombing.”
Video ID: 20200815-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200815-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly