State of Palestine: Israeli forces carry out airstrikes in Gaza in response to balloons

Footage shows a number of airstrikes launched by Israeli forces targeting Hamas targets in the Gaza strip, on Friday.

According to reports the airstrikes hit Hamas sites in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health authorities have reported that a woman and a 3-year-old girl have been injured in the airstrikes.

The airstrikes come after Palestinian activists launched balloons and kites over Israeli settlements, carrying explosives. According to reports, fires, caused by the balloons, have resulted in damage to farmland.

On Monday, Israel closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing in response to the balloons.

