State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Gaza Strip for the seventh night in a row

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck alleged Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday morning, causing explosions for the seventh night in a row.

Several bursts of what appear to be explosions can be seen over the horizon during nightfall in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces’ Twitter Page, the strikes were carried out against “Hamas observation posts” in response to explosive balloons being launched from Gaza into Israeli territory.

On Monday, Israel closed the Kerem Shalom goods border crossing amid an increase in tensions in the area.

