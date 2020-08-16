State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck suspected Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday night.

According to IDF, the strike was a response to rockets that were fired from Gaza into Israel.

On Friday, another attack was carried with Israeli fighter jets and tanks against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, after Palestinian activists launched balloons and kites over Israeli settlements, carrying explosives. According to reports, fires, caused by the balloons, had resulted in damage to farmland.

