-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
State of Palestine: Israeli military resumes airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday, following Sunday night’s airstrikes near Khan Younis.
Footage shows missiles being fired on several locations and smoke trails in the sky.
The renewed airstrikes came as the PIJ allegedly fired at least 14 rockets at southern Israel earlier on Monday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Tension rose in the region over the weekend, following the death of a Palestinian protester whose body was dragged by an Israeli bulldozer along the fence between Gaza and Israel.
Despite the PIJ claims the IDF abused the 27-year old man’s body, the Israeli army insisted the protester was killed while trying to place a bomb next to the border east of Khan Younis.
Video ID: 20200224-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200224-051
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly