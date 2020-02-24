State of Palestine: Israeli military resumes airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday, following Sunday night’s airstrikes near Khan Younis.

Footage shows missiles being fired on several locations and smoke trails in the sky.

The renewed airstrikes came as the PIJ allegedly fired at least 14 rockets at southern Israel earlier on Monday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Tension rose in the region over the weekend, following the death of a Palestinian protester whose body was dragged by an Israeli bulldozer along the fence between Gaza and Israel.

Despite the PIJ claims the IDF abused the 27-year old man’s body, the Israeli army insisted the protester was killed while trying to place a bomb next to the border east of Khan Younis.

