State of Palestine: Locals struggle as Gaza’s only power plant shuts down amid Israel fuel ban
Gaza City residents were seen using gas lamps on Thursday, two days after the Gaza Strip’s only power plant shut down amid an Israeli ban on fuel imports into the Palestinian territory.
The power station’s four turbines were reportedly turned off because of Israel’s decision to prohibit fuel shipment to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing point, located between the southern Gaza Strip and Israel.
Children in a Gaza City household were seen reading and doing their schoolwork around a gas lamp, while vehicles were seen driving alongside unlit streets.
“There is no income and there is no economy, neither for us nor anyone else in this situation, and I resorted to candles to teach my children, as you can see,” said local resident Suzan Ahmed Hanidi.
“What is the sin of two million Palestinians (in Gaza)? You think you are putting a pressure on Hamas, but peaceful people suffer from this problem, and unfortunately, it will lead to pressures and an explosion in all directions,” said local resident Tariq Abu Dayeh.
The Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, requires a reported 500 megawatts per day. But the power station produces only 210 megawatts, with Egypt supplying the Strip with 30 megawatts and Israel with 120 megawatts.
