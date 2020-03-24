-
State of Palestine: Massive coronavirus quarantine center being built in Gaza Strip
The construction of a large quarantine centre was under way in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.
The medical centre is expected to be able to host up to 500 people. They could be located in an isolated rooms with private bathrooms.
Authorities in the Gaza Strip reported the first two cases in the territory warning of an imminent collapse of the health system when the numbers of infected people rise.
