State of Palestine: Orthodox Christians hold Three Kings procession in Bethlehem
Thousands of Orthodox Christians gathered for the annual Three Kings Procession in Bethlehem on Monday.
“The message of the Palestinian people that still resists and stands on this land. We send a message of love and peace even though we lack peace because of the Israeli occupation,” said Bethlehem’s Governor Kamel Hamid at the procession.
The city’s Manger square was first reached by top Assyrian clergy along with Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilus III, Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, as well as Coptic and Ethiopian church leaders.
The procession was also accompanied by marching bands and ended near Bethlehem’s Nativity Church where a midnight Christmas mass will be held.
Christmas celebrations on January 6-7 are known as the ‘Old Christmas Day’ as they are based on the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar, which most of Europe adopted in 1752.
