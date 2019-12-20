State of Palestine: Palestinian engineer turns waste into building material in Gaza

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Palestinian engineer Hussam al-Aqra has created a unique formula to turn trash from landfills into low-cost construction elements and has even begun to construct homes. Footage filmed in Gaza strip on Thursday shows.

“The idea is, first, to find alternatives to the natural resources that we lack in the Gaza Strip, which we normally import from abroad. Secondly, we have a very big problem in the Gaza Strip, which is the presence and accumulation of waste in this eastern region that leads to many environmental problems,” al-Aqra said.

According to Al-Aqra “Brick making can be done by burning waste. As a first step, we take the materials resulting from the burning and we use it in a certain way so that we reach a size that is equal to the size of a brick.”

Bricks produced from waste are not only eco-friendly but also lighter than regular brick, al-Aqra explained, making it possible for engineers to build more floors without increasing the overall weight of the building.

Reports say the daily solid waste generation across Gaza is more than 1,300 tons, which can be translated into a per capita daily waste generation of 0.35 to 1.0 kg. Scarcity of waste disposal sites coupled with increasing waste generation is leading to serious environmental and health problems.

