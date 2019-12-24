State of Palestine: Pilgrims flock to Bethlehem for nativity parade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Smiles and cheerfulness spread in the air of Bethlehem as thousands of tourists and Palestinians alike flocked to the city, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate Christmas, as seen in footage on Tuesday.

“A message of joy is what Bethlehem shares with the world today,” said Hanna Hanna, Deputy Mayor of Bethlehem, who added “We see happiness in citizens’ eyes, especially in kids’ eyes, in Bethlehem and all cities of Palestine. We congratulate Palestinian people and all Christmas celebrators around the world.”

Under the winter sun, attendees watched scouts and a bagpipe band in the annual parade at the city’s Manger Square outside Nativity Church. Drums and bagpipes were played while the parade passed by a 16 metre Christmas tree. Scout groups are part of the cheerfulness while “real joy is birth of Jesus Christ inside people’s hearts,” explained George Zina, Commander of Scout Division.

Waiting for the culmination of the ceremony at midnight, women, men and kids dressed up like Santa enjoyed their time in the celebration which was secured by the police and security personnel who were deployed in large numbers.

As Bethlehem continues to celebrate Christmas under the shadow of occupation, it received “about 3.5 million tourists in 2019” according to Rola Ma’ayah, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, who added “this year we send a message of joy to humanity which birth of Jesus represents. We hope next year we celebrate Christmas joyfully without occupation, because, as Palestinians in this land, we want to live in peace like other people of the world.”

