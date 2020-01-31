-
State of Palestine: Political party organises demonstration of children against ‘deal of century’
Dozens of children took part in a protest against the so-called ‘deal of the century’ of the US President Donald Trump in Jaballa in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The demonstration was organised by the Palestinian National Initiative Movement party.
“Our children are participating today in this march to express their feelings towards the ‘deal of the century’ which will not be realized even after a hundred years from now. We are the owners of the right to return and the Palestinian cause will withstand,” said Ibtisam Ahmad, from the Palestinian National Initiative which advocates non-violent resistance to the Israeli occupation.
Trump unveiled his set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington DC.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan as being one-sided in favour of Israel.
