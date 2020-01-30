-
State of Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters confronted by Israeli forces near Tubas
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated against the US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for the Middle East, near the city of Tubas, west of the Jordan Valley, Wednesday.
The people were confronted by the Israeli forces trying to stop some of them, as people were marching with the Palestinian flags, with some chanting slogans. The people were reportedly stopped by the Israeli forces on their way to a protest site in Tubas.
Abdullah Abu Rahma, a member of the Popular Committee Against Wall and Settlements, said: “Our message is that we are against the Israeli plan, supported by the United States of America, to annex the Jordan Valley. [We are against] the pressure [put on] the citizens to leave the lands and against the confiscation of the lands from the farmers and the herdsmen.”
On Tuesday, Trump unveiled his fabled ‘deal of the century’, a set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Washington DC. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan with “a thousand no’s,” as being one-sided in favour of Israel.
