State of Palestine: Protesters clash with Israeli forces storming Jabal al-Urmah mountain
Large numbers of Palestinian protesters clashed with the Israeli forces, who stormed the area south of Nablus on Monday. The protesters gathered on the mountain with Palestinian flags after calls by settlers to take over the area.
Footage showed the protesters gathered at the mountain and chanting slogans such as “We will head in millions of martyrs to [liberate] Jerusalem.”
Israeli forces were deployed in large numbers, shooting bullets and tear gas at the protesters who threw stones.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said three protesters were wounded by live rounds, while dozens more were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas.
