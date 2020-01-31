State of Palestine: Protesters start fires, denouncing Trump Mideast peace plan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters burned tyres in demonstrations against US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘deal of the century’ to solve the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Ramallah on Friday.

Trump unveiled his set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan as being one-sided in favour of Israel.

