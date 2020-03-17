-
State of Palestine: Roadblocks set up and streets disinfected amid coronavirus outbreak
As another case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Palestine, footage highlights police and health workers taking stronger measures to control the outbreak in Bethlehem on Monday.
Head of Primary Healthcare for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Kamal Shakhra was quoted in media as saying that 277 tests were performed on citizens on Monday alone, after quarantine was enforced upon all people arriving from abroad.
Video obtained by Ruptly shows efforts by the local police force setting up roadblocks to stop random vehicles while health workers disinfected cars, streets and houses.
The new case confirmed on Monday brings Palestine’s total confirmed cases to 39, with no deaths reported.
