State of Palestine: Sheikh gives quranic instruction from home as mosques remain shuttered

A sheikh in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip has turned his home into a site for holy instruction for children, giving memorisation lessons of the Quran while mosques and other religious centres remain closed in Palestine.

Sheikh Atef al-Najjar said he implemented recommended guidelines for his students, including washing hands and social distancing, though the children can be seen sitting next to each other.

“We moved memorization lessons from the mosque to the house because of coronavirus in order to preserve children and students, and because of the closure of mosques. And this, God willing, will be added to our righteous deeds and the righteous deeds of the students,” al-Najjar said about his initiative.

“We ask God to end this pandemic,” he added.

Many Palestinian workers have returned to Israel in recent days, as lockdown measures have begun to ease in the Middle East and globally.

