State of Palestine: Shoe factory produces masks to help Palestine fight coronavirus
A shoemaker from Hebron transformed his factory and started producing face masks days after the coronavirus outbreak in Bethlehem.
Footage shot on Wednesday, shows the process of the production at, according to reports, West Bank’s only mask factory.
“There is a high demand for masks from the governmental institutions and the non-governmental institutions,” said the owner of shoe factory Amjad Zaghir.
The factory which produces “approximately 5,000 to 7,000 masks,” according to Zaghir, barely covers “10% of the demand in the Palestinian market.”
As of Wednesday, according to the report published by the World Health Organisation, Palestine has reported 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus without any fatalities.
