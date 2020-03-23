-
State of Palestine: West Bank on full lockdown as coronavirus measures strictly enforced
The West Bank was on full lockdown on Monday, as announced by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday, in order to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. It went into effect at 10.00pm (20.00GMT) on Sunday.
Shops were shuttered, except for those providing essential services, and streets were almost empty of people and motorists as police barricades were constructed to check the papers of those mobile residents, ensuring those moving have been exempted from the lockdown.
Footage shows empty storefronts and numerous checkpoints blocking most roads. The Palestinian police deployed the checkpoints between the Bethlehem governorate, the city with the most cases, and West Bank cities to restrict movement between affected areas and the rest of the region.
“We have the need for these measures, and they have become a popular demand as the fear grows of transmitting this virus from movement between provinces or workers going home towards settlements. This is the most serious situation we have faced under the current circumstances,” said one resident.
The decision to impose a round-the-clock curfew on all cities and towns followed suit with other world governments, who have also taken similar drastic measures to prevent the rapid spread of the illness.
Video ID: 20200323-038
