State of the Union 2020: “Our military is completely rebuilt with its power being unmatched

I AM THRILLED TO REPORT TO YOU TONIGHT THAT OUR ECONOMY IS THE BEST ITS EVER BEEN OUR MILITARY IS COMPLETELY REBUILT WITH ITS POWER BEING UNMATCHED ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD AND ITS NOT EVEN CLOSEOUR BORDERS ARE SECURE, OUR FAMILIES ARE FLOURISHING, OUR VALUES ARE RENEWED AND OUR PRIDE IS RESTOREDFOR ALL THESE REASONS I SAY THAT THE STATE OF OUR UNION IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en