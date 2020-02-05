State of the Union: “In just three short years we have shattered the mentality of American decline”

THE DAYS OF OUR COUNTRY BEING USED TAKEN ADVANTAGE OFF AND EVEN SCORNED BY OTHER NATIONS ARE LONG BEHIND US //IN JUST THREE SHORT YEARS WE HAVE SHATTERED THE MENTALITY OF AMERICAN DECLINE AND WE HAVE REJECTED THE DOWNSIZING OF AMERICANS DESTINY, WE HAVE TOTALLY REJECTED THE DOWNSIZING, WE ARE MOVING AT A PACE UNIMAGINABLE A FEW YEARS AGO AND WE ARE NEVER GOING BACK

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en