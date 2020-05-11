‘Stay alert’: British PM moves to ease lockdown though deaths continue to rise

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a roadmap for exiting lockdown. Unveiling a new slogan of ‘stay alert’, from Wednesday there will no longer be limits on exercising outdoors, with more easing to come. But the announcement has drawn criticism as the death toll in Britain, already highest in Europe, continues to rise.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en