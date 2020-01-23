-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Steinmeier at Yad Vashem: ‘I bow in deepest sorrow for German acts’ | DW News
Ceremonies were held at the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem to honor Holocaust victims and survivors. This is the first in a series of events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, which is commemorated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Dozens of international heads of state and government joined Israeli leaders at the ceremony. . In the first speech by a German president at Yad Vashem, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany’s responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi regime will never end. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Mike Pence were also among those who remembered one of the world’s darkest chapters and vowed to fight anti-Semitism in their countries.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle