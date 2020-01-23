Steinmeier at Yad Vashem: ‘I bow in deepest sorrow for German acts’ | DW News

Ceremonies were held at the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem to honor Holocaust victims and survivors. This is the first in a series of events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, which is commemorated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Dozens of international heads of state and government joined Israeli leaders at the ceremony. . In the first speech by a German president at Yad Vashem, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany’s responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi regime will never end. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Mike Pence were also among those who remembered one of the world’s darkest chapters and vowed to fight anti-Semitism in their countries.

