Steinmeier speaks on anniversary of the bombing of Dresden | DW News

Germany is marking the 75th anniversary of the allied bombing of Dresden, one of the most controversial moments in World War II. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the tens of thousands who lost their lives during the British and American firebombing of the city. The carpet-bombing is still discussed as a possible war crime, and far-right activists claim that the number of deaths has been under-reported. President Steinmier also remembered those who suffered from Germany’s actions.

