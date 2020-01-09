-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” Mustang could become world’s most valuable at FL auction
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A Ford Mustang driven by the iconic movie star Steve McQueen in 1968 thriller Bullitt could become the most expensive car ever sold at an auction.
Footage from Wednesday shows the Highland Green Mustang with black wheels on display at a Mecum Auctions’ event in Kissimmee until its expected auction on Friday.
Most recognisable from the car chase scene in the 1968 classic, the Mustang’s uniqueness has made it difficult to predict its ultimate selling price.
McQueen reportedly wrote several times to the owners of the car, the Kiernan family, asking to buy the car but was turned down every time.
Video ID: 20200109-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200109-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly