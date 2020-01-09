Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” Mustang could become world’s most valuable at FL auction

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Ford Mustang driven by the iconic movie star Steve McQueen in 1968 thriller Bullitt could become the most expensive car ever sold at an auction.

Footage from Wednesday shows the Highland Green Mustang with black wheels on display at a Mecum Auctions’ event in Kissimmee until its expected auction on Friday.

Most recognisable from the car chase scene in the 1968 classic, the Mustang’s uniqueness has made it difficult to predict its ultimate selling price.

McQueen reportedly wrote several times to the owners of the car, the Kiernan family, asking to buy the car but was turned down every time.

