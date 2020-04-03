‘Stigmatised’: India’s coronavirus ‘heroes’ come under attack

India’s government is appealing for attacks on healthcare workers to stop.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers, who have been hailed as “heroes” in the fight against the coronavirus, have come under attack and, in some cases, evicted from their homes by panicked residents.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Coronavirus