Stock market turmoil continues over coronavirus fears

Global stock markets are continuing their bumpy ride today, after a slump on Monday that was the worst in two years. Japanese shares in particular saw sharp falls, catching up with regional bourses after being closed for a holiday yesterday. Also today, we look at the impact the factory shutdowns in China are having on the textile industry.

