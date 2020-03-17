Stocks plunge in another black Monday

It was another black monday for US trading, as stocks plunged on opening again…Sparking automatic cutouts, and leaving one question on most people’s lips…As Donald Trump faced the press.UPSOT”Is the U.S. economy heading into a recession?”Trump:”Well, it may be. We’re not thinking in terms of recession, we’re thinking in terms of the virus. Once we stop, I think there’s a tremendous pent up demand, both in terms of the stock market and in terms of the economy. And once this goes away, once it goes through and we’re done with it, I think you’re going to see a tremendous, a tremendous surge.”His words did little to assuage fears, with Wall Street seeing its largest drop since 1987 by the end of the day.With the president calling on US citizens not to congregate in groups larger than ten…Businesses across the country were facing outright shutdowns, with many employees wondering where their next paycheque was coming from…And the government scrambling to shore up foundering enterprise.SOT WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW:”We have an enormous fiscal plan. It’s at least eight hundred billion dollars and maybe more. We’re working with Congress to do it. But much of it can be done through executive authorities. And again, to quote the president, we will use whatever federal powers are available, and I will just add, and maybe then some.” The airline industry alone has already asked for a fifty billion dollar bailout…As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to set governments the world over closing borders in an effort to contain it.After the Federal Reserve made its second emergency cut to interest rates over the weekend…The next question will be just what it will finally take to inject a measure of calm back into the markets.

