‘Stop wasting time’ in govt talks, economic solutions, says Lebanon’s Hariri

about 1 hour ago

Lebanon’s Saad Hariri on Sunday urged politicians to urgently form a new government and find solutions for the country’s economic crisis, after a night of violent clashes between security forces and protesters.

