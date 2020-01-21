Storm Gloria has brought heavy rain and snowfall across Spain, with the eastern litoral bearing the brunt of it.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/21/storm-gloria-kills-at-least-3-in-spain-and-disrupts-travel

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live