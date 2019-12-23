Storms Elsa, Fabien wreck parts of Western Europe

At least nine people have been killed in Spain and Portugal after two storms struck in quick succession.

Arriving just days apart, storms Elsa and Fabien have flooded rivers, disrupted air travel – and left more than 100,000 without electricity.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports.

