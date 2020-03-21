Streaming to survive: Content providers adapt to home isolation

With the world told to practise social distancing and self-isolation, consumption of content over the internet has skyrocketed.

That has forced instructors, musicians and movie studios to think out-of-the-box in order to survive.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

