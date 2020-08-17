-
Belarus’ Lukashenko rejects election rerun and invokes fears of Western invasion in a speech - 39 mins ago
-
Strikes continue in Belarus after a weekend of major protests - 43 mins ago
-
#TheCube Google hits back Australian draft law that would force platforms to pay for news - 56 mins ago
-
Poland LGBT Protests: Pro- and anti-LGBT demonstrators face off in Warsaw - about 1 hour ago
-
New Zealand: PM Ardern delays election by a month amid Auckland COVID outbreak - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko seeks help from Russia, blames foreign interference | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Belgian government: Coalition negotiations between socialists and Flemish nationalists collapse - about 1 hour ago
-
Tourism job losses: Quarantine rules have dealt a blow to Portugal’s struggling sector - about 1 hour ago
-
Chinese woman shows off impressive dance moves on floating bamboo pole - about 1 hour ago
-
Coronavirus restrictions return: Authorities across Europe want to slow rising Coronavirus infection - about 1 hour ago
Strikes continue in Belarus after a weekend of major protests
Tens of thousands have gathered in the Belarus capital Minsk to demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko, who they accuse of stealing the elections. FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg says Belarusians have been buoyed by the recent successes of the protest movement.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en