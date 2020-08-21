-
“Strikes have cornered the dictatorship” – Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya
Mandatory courtesy: Страна для жизни
Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently on exile in Lithuania, called on the workers of Belarusian companies not to stop but rather to expand the strikes in the country, in a video message on Friday.
Tikhanovskaya said the employees had already demonstrated “incredible unity and steely self-control” and thanked people for that.
“The strikes have cornered the dictatorship and cut it to the heart. So, now they are trying to divide you and pit you against each other in all ways. After all, if we are all together, this regime will not have a single chance. Strikes are absolutely legal and powerful weapons against the regime,” Tikhanovskaya added.
The politician also stressed that “millions have already been donated” to support people and help them “withstand the pressure and not break down under threats”.
Belarus has been swept by anti-government protests following the disputed presidential election on August 9 that saw five-term incumbent Alexander Lukashenko re-elected.
